Nurse, Lubbock Christian University alumna travels to NYC to fight COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University alumna and nurse Nici Rogers left Lubbock for New York City to fight COVID-19, according to an email from LCU.

New York state has more than 200,000 confirmed cases of the virus, more than any other state in the nation. Its healthcare workers are being stretched thin by the number of patients, and Rogers decided to travel north to help the situation.

“I’m the perfect person to go help these people,” she said in an email provided by LCU. “I’m not married, I don’t have any kids—it’s a perfect opportunity.”

According to the email from LCU, Rogers was originally scheduled to leave on a flight from Lubbock on April 6, but the flight was canceled. She drove up to Amarillo, caught a flight later that day and arrived in New York that night, clad in scrubs.

Rogers got her first meal in the city for free, as the workers at the pizza parlor she went to saw her scrubs and paid for her dinner.

Rogers has more than a decade of experience working as a nurse in Lubbock and was working directly with COVID-19 patients before she left for the Big Apple.