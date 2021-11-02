Nurses offer at-home COVID-19 treatments and services

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local nurses have started a business to help provide COVID-19 resources to people’s homes.

Shanda Brown, CEO of Huddlenurse and nurse, said she noticed there was a need for COVID-19 resources after working a long year in COVID units around the country.

“We want to make vaccines accessible,” said Brown, “We want to make information behind everything accessible to the public as well.”

Brown said her business offers antibody infusions, COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 testing all from the comfort of people’s homes.

“The antibodies have actually been available since the beginning of last year, but it just has not been available to the public for them to be able to just, you know, make a phone call and say, ‘Hey, I’m positive, can you help me?'”

Michelle Coffee, a nurse and medical oversight for Huddlenurse, said although treatments they offer are also available in other parts of the city, they’re able to offer more immediate service.

“Our services can be same day,” said Coffee. “They can be within a few days, and there’s a lot of sometimes paperwork that comes with it at some of the other places.”

Huddlenurse is hosting a vaccine drive Wednesday at the Fiesta Center parking lot.