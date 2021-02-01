Nursing home vaccinations continue across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been continuing with coronavirus vaccinations this week. With many already receiving their second dose, it appears a new normal might be on the horizon — and it’s something many of us ones really need.

“Not being able to visit your loved ones whenever you want has taken its toll and has been hard,” said co-founder of 24K Health Solutions Greg Bruce. “And that’s why we’re so excited as an industry about the COVID-19 vaccination because it really is an opportunity to move beyond living in the pandemic.”

24 Karat Health Solutions is a Lubbock-based company that works with a dozen nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the area. Thanks to the federal partnership between the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Walgreens and CVS Pharmacies, Bruce said that so far, vaccine distribution has gone smoothly.

“There’s a lot of excitement for the residents in these facilities, because they’ve gone a very long time of living in the age of COVID,” said Bruce. “They bring their own pharmacist in, they set up those clinics. And most of those facilities have had their first round of COVID vaccinations.”

However, the program creates a gap – only providing the vaccine to folks in long-term care facilities – not all homebound seniors. In order to help all have access, the City of Lubbock is working to fill that gap.

“We’re looking at doing block appointments,” said Lubbock Director of Public Health, Katherine Wells. “So setting aside, you know, an hour where residents from that particular facility can come and walk through, we’re looking at some transportation options, possibly running a shuttle with Citibus.”

Wells also mentioned that the city is looking into sending out small groups of nurses and first responders to some of these senior living facilities too. The plans are still in the works, but after receiving a large shipment of 8,000 vaccines this week – 3,000 more than usual — Wells said that they hope to start this week.

However, although this looks like the light at the end of the tunnel, health officials have warned that there’s still a lot of work to be done before things will look anything close to normal.

“We still have to wear a mask, we still have to reduce the number of people we’re spending time with, reduce time inside, limit the number of people we’re seeing in groups,” said Wells. “Those are all important. We have to wait until everybody receives the vaccine before we drop some of those other measures.”

Keeping the hospitalization rate down will help to raise the chances of seeing our loved ones in-person again.

“The more people that are vaccinated, the more steps that we’re taking to mitigate the spread of COVID, the faster we can resume visitation for the resident population,” said Bruce. “So it’s certainly that light at the end of the tunnel. But it’s a good opportunity for all of us to get beyond COVID and live in a post-pandemic world.”