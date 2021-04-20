Nursing homes see positive relief as immunization increases

LUBBOCK, Texas– Local nursing homes have seen a huge decrease in positive COVID-19 cases since vaccines were made available to their residents and employees.

April marks one year since Lubbock saw the largest number of outbreaks of the virus, which hit senior living centers the hardest. Two of the bigger facilities even almost hit a 100 percent positivity rate.

“I just remember those days back in April when we knew we had COVID infections,” said Lubbock’s Director of Public Health, Katherine Wells. “It was like day after day families not being able to see their loved ones, and us not knowing enough about the virus.”

Since last year, the City has lost over 100 nursing home residents, but thankfully due to a quick vaccine turnaround, those in nursing homes now were given the option to get their shot early on.

“We obtained vaccinations through the program the state was running,” said Tyanya Smith with Fountain Hills Assisted Living. “One of the CVS vaccination teams came onto our property and vaccinated everybody.”

The City has a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens, and teams from both pharmacies have gone out to vaccinate those in assisted living centers who want the shot.

“Since the employees and the residents have been given vaccine options, we have seen such a dramatic drop in the number of cases,” said Katherine Wells.

Fountain Hills has opened back up to families as long as they schedule a visitation time. Smith said she hopes soon enough they can do without the appointments and get back to involving family members in their group activities.