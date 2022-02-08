LUBBOCK, Texas – Since the pandemic hit the U.S. almost two years ago, the word “shortage” has been thrown around a lot, for different reasons.

While it has impacted many aspects of life, healthcare professionals have taken the hardest hit, and more specifically, nurses. At Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, doctors are actually seeing an increase in applicants, but it’s a matter of keeping students in the program… even through the emotional and physical challenges.

Dr. Michael Evans, the Dean of TTUHSC School of Nursing, explained how the career can be so draining for some.

“The tremendous psychological and physical stress that is caused and stress within their families and, and elsewhere. So it’s been a real thing. It’s a real shortage. And it’s a crisis,” Evans said.

Dr. Amanda Veesart is the associate dean and department chair of the traditional undergraduate BSN program, and she explained how the burnout rate has increased due to the amount of work that has to be put in since COVID hit.

“We’re limited on space, basically. But I think what you’re seeing now with the pandemic, and the work that they’re having to put in and the extra work that they’re doing, as they’re leaving the field a little earlier, and the burnout rate is a little higher,” Veesart said.

She also explained the importance of nurses and the role they play in the healthcare system.

“Nurses are your last line of defense at bedside, right? They’re the ones that are there, the 12 hour shifts… And so, you know, they’re essential to have a healthcare system work and run smoothly,” she said.

These doctors, along with many others, are doing everything they can to get students in and educated, so they too can save lives.