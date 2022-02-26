LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University‘s Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative (NMHI) will host an open house on World Obesity Day, offering free health screenings and conversations with experts in nutrition and weight loss, to highlight the impact of obesity and how we can work together to address its many root causes.

The free event will be from 4-6 p.m. March 4 at the NMHI, 1901 University Ave. Suite 101. Registration is not required, and walk-ins are welcome.

The health screenings will include body fat, blood pressure and body-mass index (BMI) assessments. Attendees also can participate in conversations with professionals and a Q&A session with an expert panel from 5-5:30 p.m.

The open house follows the virtual World Obesity Day Summit, hosted by Live Smart Texas, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration and more information on the summit are available here.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)