NWS confirms EF-2 tornado touched down in Plainview Saturday Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Images of tornado damage in Plainview, Texas which occurred on 5/25/19. (Photos provided by the National Weather Service in Lubbock) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Images of tornado damage in Plainview, Texas which occurred on 5/25/19. (Photos provided by the National Weather Service in Lubbock) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Images of tornado damage in Plainview, Texas which occurred on 5/25/19. (Photos provided by the National Weather Service in Lubbock) [ + - ] Storm damage in Plainview, Texas on Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Fletcher Aerial Solutions) [ + - ] Storm damage in Plainview, Texas on Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Fletcher Aerial Solutions) [ + - ]

PLAINVIEW, Texas - On Sunday, a storm survey team from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lubbock and the Plainview Office of Emergency Management confirmed a tornado touched down in the city late Saturday afternoon.

The tornado was given a preliminary ranking of EF-2, with estimated peaks winds between 110-132 miles per hour.

The NWS said the damage path crossed Business I-27 near Fence Road on the north side of Plainview.

The tornado began around 5:39 p.m. and ended at 5:43 p.m.

The damage included a tractor trailer overturned, a collapsed cellular tower and damage to numerous outbuilding northwest of the intersection of Business I-27 and Fence Road.

The NWS said the data is preliminary and may be adjusted based on radar data and storm spotter reports.

There were no reports of injuries.

Another possible tornado was surveyed west of Cotton Center, where an overturned center pivot was found.

Meteorologists were unable to access some areas near Cotton Center due to flooded roadways.

Further inspection will be needed, the NWS said.