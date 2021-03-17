NWS in Lubbock confirms multiple tornadoes touched down Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lubbock released an update on storm surveys conducted following Saturday’s severe weather across the South Plains region.

Multiple tornadoes were confirmed by the NWS storm surveys.

The strongest tornado, ranked an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, touched down west and southwest of Happy in Swisher County.

The National Weather Service said all other surveyed tornadoes ranked EF-0 or EF-U.

Most of the tornadoes were reported in Swisher and Castro County.

Other tornadoes were reported via eyewitness reports in Hale, Briscoe and Cottle County.

Public Information Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 938 PM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...NWS Damage Survey for 03/13/21 Tornado Event... .Overview... An intense storm system moving across the southern High Plains Saturday afternoon resulted in an outbreak of tornadic thunderstorms across the Panhandle and South Plains of West Texas. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lubbock conducted surveys of three of the tornadoes which produced reported damage. The largest and longest duration tornado developed to the west-southwest of the town of Happy, Texas and had a maximum damage rating of EF-1 while in Lubbock`s service area. It had a long path that extended well into the Texas Panhandle, where it caused EF-2 damage, as determined by a survey conducted by the NWS Forecast Office in Amarillo, Texas. Six other tornadoes which have been confirmed across Lubbock`s service area were all rated either EF-0 or EF-U (unknown). .Northwest Swisher County (Happy) Tornado... Rating: EF1 Estimated Peak Wind: 105 mph Path Length /statute/: 4.3244 miles Path Width /maximum/: 377 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 03/13/2021 Start Time: 03:15 PM CST Start Location: 8 WSW Happy / Swisher County / TX Start Lat/Lon: 34.7029 / -101.9887 End Date: 03/13/2021 End Time: 03:26 PM CST End Location: 4 W Happy / Swisher County / TX End Lat/Lon: 34.7482 / -101.9373 Survey Summary: This is the beginning of an eventual wide and long tracked tornado that eventually moves into Randall County (WFO Amarillo). Tornado began on ranch land and damaged mainly power poles and a few structures as it moved northeast, skirting the town of Happy to the west. .Hart Tornado... Rating: EF0 Estimated Peak Wind: 78 mph Path Length /statute/: 0.692 miles Path Width /maximum/: 0.0 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 03/13/2021 Start Time: 04:34 PM CST Start Location: 3 NNE Hart / Castro County / TX Start Lat/Lon: 34.4238 / -102.1073 End Date: 03/13/2021 End Time: 04:35 PM CST End Location: 2 N Hart / Castro County / TX End Lat/Lon: 34.4144 / -102.1113 Survey Summary: This short-lived EF-0 tornado touched down in a farm field just north of Hart, Texas, flipping a center pivot irrigation system and creating minor roof damage to a small outbuilding. A wind gust of 87 mph was recorded at the Hart 3N Texas Tech West Texas Mesonet location as this tornado passed nearby. .Northern Swisher County Tornado... Rating: EF0 Estimated Peak Wind: 0 mph Path Length /statute/: 1.798 miles Path Width /maximum/: 50.0 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 03/13/2021 Start Time: 04:05 PM CST Start Location: 8 E Happy / Randall County / TX Start Lat/Lon: 34.7484 / -101.7091 End Date: 03/13/2021 End Time: 04:08 PM CST End Location: 7 E Happy / Swisher County / TX End Lat/Lon: 34.7293 / -101.7306 Survey Summary: This EF-0 tornado was video recorded by storm chasers over rural areas of Swisher County east of Happy, Texas. The only damage observed were two broken power poles near intersection of County Road B and County Road 16. This tornado crossed into Randall County, where it was surveyed by WFO Amarillo. In addition to the three tornadoes surveyed above, there are at least four other tornadoes that have been confirmed through eye-witness reports, but have no reports of damage and all of them appear to have been short-lived. All four of these will have ratings of EF-U unless damage is discovered. They are: #4: 400 PM CST. 3 miles southeast of Nazareth, Texas. Video documentation by public relayed by broadcast media. #5: 421 PM CST. 7 miles east of Hale Center, Texas. Multiple storm chaser photos and videos of a brief tornado. #6: 508 PM CST. 1 miles southwest of Silverton, Texas. Video documentation by storm chasers. #7: 630 PM CST. 20 miles southwest of Paducah, Texas. Co-op observer observed a brief touchdown in open country. Several other tornado reports remain unconfirmed at the time of issuance. && EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories: EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph EF5...Violent...>200 mph NOTE: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the events and publication in NWS Storm Data.