NWTX Conference of United Methodist Church sends “flood buckets” to recent storm disaster areas

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 13: In this aerial view, crews clear the rubble at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after it was destroyed by a tornado three days prior, on December 13, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes struck several Midwest states in the late evening on December 10, causing widespread destruction and multiple fatalities. (Photo from the Nexstar Media Wire; Source: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Northwest Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church:

Today [Wednesday] the Disaster Response and Relief unit of the Northwest Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church gathered at Oakwood United Methodist Church at 2215 58th Street, in Lubbock, Texas to load a transport truck to take badly needed disaster relief supplies to the affected areas of recent storms. The “Flood Buckets” or cleaning kits have been assembled by the people and churches of area Methodist churches and congregation in Northwest Texas and even in New Mexico. These are distributed to teams and even survivors to assist in the work to respond and recovery after disaster incidents across the nation and the world.

This particular shipment will be sent to a Texas depot for shipment in needed quantities to wherever disaster managers require. These “buckets” are produced over time and sent to a storage point so that they can be transported as required. Over 200 Cleaning Kits (buckets) are being transported today [Wednesday].

Early Response Team (ERT) and regular members of the Methodist Church are assisting in this effort today [Wednesday. Many thanks to Oakwood United Methodist Church in Lubbock, Texas for being the storage point for this round of bucket storage.

People wishing to help the church in their Disaster Response and Recovery efforts can reach out to any Methodist Church by giving funds. No other donations are currently being sent as cash or money can be sent quickly and securely for immediate use and promotes the local merchants and services to recover. Also, this effort does not waste valuable recovery staff time to sort, classify and store questionable items and is far more efficient in addressing immediate human and disaster needs.

The Methodist Church has established a fund for donations at any church. Please designate this to Disaster ADVANCE # 901670 in any amount.

CONTACT:

Charlie Brown

Conference Disaster Relief Coordinator

Northwest Texas Conference

806-789-0791 Cell

charlie.m.brown@gmail.com

(Press release from the Northwest Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church)