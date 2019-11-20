NYC Bound: Lubbock Cooper students performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

LUBBOCK, Texas — This year, two local girls will be performing in a color guard made up of people from all across the nation, in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Both Baylee Lopez and Casey Cotton are students at Lubbock Cooper High School, and are members of the color guard.

“I’m going to be a part of that legacy and that history that’s been going on for so many years,” Cotton said. “And my family has always wanted to go and see it.”

Cotton said knowing that she is going with her teammate, gives her a sense of comfort.

“That safety, if I need help with something I can ask Baylee,” Cotton said. “And our Guard Director Brian is also going.”

Lopez said watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has always been a tradition in her family, and now she gets the chance to not only perform in it, but see New York for the first time.

“I’m kind of nervous because I’ve never been on TV before,” Lopez said. “It’s going to be an experience I’m so excited for.”