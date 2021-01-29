Obesity listed as a high-risk condition eligible for vaccination

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock is currently in phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations which allows folks aged 16-65 with some underlying health conditions to be vaccinated, one of those health conditions is obesity.

“Obesity is a disease and it’s a hard disease to beat,” said Emergency Room Physician at UMC, Dr. Brian Kendall.

According to the CDC’s most recent data around 42 percent of Americans are considered obese. Here in Lubbock, those who are considered obese are prioritized for getting the vaccine under phase 1B.

“Everyday here in the emergency department we are seeing people with COVID and a lot of the people, it’s anecdotal, but just from my perspective, a lot of the people that end up with that severe form, who end up needing to be admitted, or needing extra oxygen in order to breathe properly, or need to be intubated,” said Dr. Kendall. “Most of them seem to be obese. So when we heard that they were going to be in the category of getting the vaccine it made me very happy.”

Obesity is classified as people who have a body mass index or BMI of 30 or more. BMI is a comparison of a person’s height and weight, but doctors say it isn’t a perfect way to measure someone’s health risk or body fat as it doesn’t account for muscle mass.

“Just because we assign it the number 30 doesn’t mean that at that moment they are high risk compared to when they were at 29.9,” said Internal Medicine Doctor at TTUHSC, Dr. Drew Payne.

But when getting a vaccine in Lubbock, the Health Department doesn’t require anyone to bring a form of ID or to disclose if they are obese.

“[We are] taking people’s word for it. You don’t have to show documentation, I can’t, I’m not a physician, we can’t make sure you are diagnosed. We are asking people to be honest about what their medical conditions are if they are high risk,” said Director of the Lubbock Health Department, Katherine Wells.

Dr. Kendall says if you are close to 30 BMI to talk to your doctor about getting the vaccine. But Dr. Payne says for those who struggle with obesity, the sooner they get vaccinated the better.

“If a vaccine is made available to you, you should probably take it. We are all going to need it eventually to get past this together,” said Dr. Payne.

Both doctors mentioned that after getting the vaccine it’s still important for those who fall into that high BMI category to talk to their doctors about weight management.