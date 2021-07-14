OCR to present “Mediation and Mental Health: Promoting the Well-Being of Disputants” webinars

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Office of Dispute Resolution:

Exciting news for Lubbock County’s Office of Dispute Resolution (ODR)!

The ODR is preparing to air a series of three national webinars entitled “Mediation and Mental Health:

Promoting the Well-Being of Disputants.” The series is being funded by the State Justice Institute with

collaboration and assistance from the National Center for State Courts. Participants will include experts from

across the nation, including Lubbock County’s Honorable Drue Farmer, County Court-at-Law #2, and Professor Brian Shannon, Texas Tech University School of Law. This is one of several projects being undertaken with the National Center. Lubbock County is the only known public provider of dispute resolution services that has been invited to be engaged in national discussions about some of these pressing issues confronting courts.



The department will also be involved with the National Judicial Task Force to Examine State Courts’ Response

to Mental Illness. Director, Gene Valentini, is one of ten national representatives invited to be a member of a

multidisciplinary committee to study and recommend court policies, procedures, and services that are trauma responsive, protect families from violence, and promote access to behavioral health supports. This year-long initiative has the potential of developing new protocols and best practices for courts throughout the country.



In addition to being nationally recognized, the Office of Dispute Resolution, which is overseen by the Lubbock County Board of Judges and Commissioners’ Court, strives to enhance dispute resolution procedures to assure judicial accessibility for cases needing to be tried. Currently, this includes working with the Texas Access to Justice Commission and the National Center for State Courts to process the significant number of debt cases filed in state courts.



To learn more about these services, please contact Texas Dispute Resolution System™ at (806) 775-1720 or

email odr@lubbockcounty.gov.

