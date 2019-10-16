October 16th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another cool and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting back in the low 70’s. Then beginning tomorrow, temperatures will begin to climb back into the upper 70’s with the warming trend continuing through Friday with highs moving into the mid-80’s. We will see two cold fronts push through the area, the first arriving on Saturday and the second arriving on Sunday night into Monday morning. These will both drop temperatures back into the mid-70’s with breezy conditions expected. Sunshine will be abundant for the next seven days so even though it is cool, make sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated!