October 18th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been a warm and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures moving back into the mid-80’s. However, we have a weak front headed our way late this evening through early tomorrow morning. This is one of the reasons why we have seen windy conditions throughout the day today and it will bring another temperature drop tomorrow. Highs for the Texas Tech homecoming game will be in the low 70’s with a quick warm up into the 80’s again on Sunday.

Another front will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning with another set of windy and cooler days ahead. Despite the many fronts headed our way, we are expecting sunshine to be abundant for the next seven days so make sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated!

