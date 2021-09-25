October 2021 First Friday Art Trail at the Buddy Holly Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail on Friday, October 1, 2021. Celebración will be on display through November 14, 2021 in the Fine Arts Gallery. This annual exhibition explores the history and meaning behind the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Día de los Muertos blends the Catholic traditions of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day (November 1st & 2nd) with pre-Columbian concepts of death that have been a part of Mexican society since Aztec times. Modern traditional Día de los Muertos festivities take place on November 1st and 2nd, and are a time of remembrance, reunion and feasting. Artwork is not limited by choice of media, but focuses on the unified theme of Mexico’s centuries-old ritual of commemorating the death of a loved one.

From 6PM – 9 PM, enjoy a cash bar provided by Civic Lubbock, Inc., free admission, and free arts activities.

Friday, October 1, 2021

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

1801 Crickets Avenue

FREE admission

FREE Activities

Cash Bar

Please note that no outside food or beverage will be permitted inside the venue.

First Friday Art Trail is a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts). Held on the first Friday of every month in venues around the city, galleries, restaurants and businesses open FREE of charge to display local and regional visual and performing art. The First Friday Art Trail works to promote art and outreach within the community of Lubbock by providing an opportunity to enjoy fine art and entertainment.

For more information on the First Friday Art Trail, visit www.ffat.org.

(News release from The Buddy Holly Center)