LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in October’s First Friday Art Trail on October 7.



The hours are from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. and admission is free.

Celebraciόn, the annual exhibition of artwork exploring interpretations of the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead, has returned to the Fine Arts Gallery.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center, this year’s Celebraciόn exhibition features a retrospective of works from artists who have a long association with this particular exhibition, some dating as far back as 1996.

Along with their works, artists have included a statement describing their ongoing commitment to honoring this holiday.

The exhibit will also coincide with the city-wide event, Procesión, on Friday, November 4, the press release said.

First Friday Art Trail is a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts). It is held on the first Friday of every month with various galleries, restaurants, businesses and the city participating.

For more information, you can visit the Buddy Holly Center website or call 806-775-3560.