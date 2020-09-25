Odessa cancels football game with Lubbock Monterey

Ector County ISD canceled the football game Friday night versus Lubbock Monterey.

“Leaders learned a player on the Odessa High School varsity football team tested positive for COVID-19,” a written statement on Friday said.

“In consultation with local health authorities. the decision was made to cancel tonight’s game against Lubbock Monterey with the possibility of rescheduling it for a later date.”

The game was planned for 7:00 pm in Odessa. Ector County ISD said anyone who purchased tickets for the Monterey game can instead use them for the next Odessa home game.

