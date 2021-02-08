Odessa family thanks Covenant Children’s for treating infant who had MIS-C

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Gonzales family of Odessa said they are “thankful” to the staff of nurses and doctors at Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock for treating their infant daughter Kylie, who recently developed Multi Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or also known as MIS-C.

“They were so helpful,” said Blanca Gonzales, Kylie’s mother. “They took care of Kylie and us.”

MIS-C is an illness typically found in children who’ve contracted COVID-19. Kyle Gonzales, Kylie’s father, unknowingly infected the three-month-old after testing positive for the virus in late 2020.

A few weeks later, Kylie began to develop a high fever, a headache, and other, but serious symptoms not familiar to doctors in the Permian Basin who then decided to airlift Kylie to Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock.

“I don’t know how it would’ve been if we waited one more day,” said Gonzales.

The medical staff at Covenant Children’s discovered Kylie had COVID-19 antibodies and was suffering from MIS-C. Kylie was treated in the hospital’s NICU for seven days before making a full recovery.

“It was a complete 180 how she entered and how she left,” said Kyle Gonzales. “It was basically out of the movies so you know, it worked out good.”

