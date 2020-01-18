Odessa firefighters give musical tribute to Lt. Eric Hill

LUBBOCK, Texas — Family, friends and firefighters who knew Lieutenant Eric Hill gathered on Friday afternoon, giving toasts, playing music and sharing memories of Hill’s life.

Traditionally when a firefighter passes away, bagpipes and drums are played in celebration of their life.

The ‘Pipers and Drummers’ made up of Odessa firefighters played music at the Hilton Garden Inn on Friday afternoon.

Austin Boyd attended the event and said he has known Hill since seventh grade.

“All the people called us the crew,” Boyd said. “We were we were always together, always doing something.​”

Boyd said he was taken back by the number of first responders that came from all across the country to honor his friend.

“The outpouring of respect is unbelievable,” Boyd said. “That’s what makes America, America, you respect your fellow neighbor.”