Odessa kidnapping suspect caught by Lubbock Police

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested Jonathan Andrew Castillo, 32, Thursday evening for a kidnapping charge out of Ector County.

A press release from the City of Odessa in January said Castillo was wanted and police were asking help to find him.

Odessa Police said officers were called to the 4200 block of North Grandview Avenue. Police said someone witnessed Castillo assault a 37-year-old women and force her into a car “while she was screaming.”

The witness tried to help the woman, but, according to OPD, Castillo assaulted him and took the woman against her will anyway.

Castillo was held Friday at the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond for kidnapping and a $5,000 bond for assault.

The jail booking sheet also listed speeding as one of the charges against him so he might have been caught by Lubbock Police after a traffic stop. LPD was not yet able to release the police report concerning his arrest.

Castillo is listed on the Texas Sex Offender Registry for a conviction on Montana. The registry said Castillo was convicted of “sexual intercourse without consent” with a 20-year-old female victim.