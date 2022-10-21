O’DONNELL, Texas — O’Donnell ISD on Friday said an employee was arrested and accused of using electronic media to communicate inappropriately with a high school student. OISD contacted the Lynn County Sheriff’s Department after learning about the situation on Tuesday.

A statement from OISD did not name the employee, but EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office for more information. The name provided was Nicholas Dominique Bueno, 27, who was held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal charge.

The school website listed Nick Bueno as a biology teacher, head basketball coach and assistant football coach.

“O’Donnell ISD wants to assure you that the safety and well-being of all our students remains our highest priority,” the district said. “The District has also reported the matter to Child Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency for their appropriate action.”

