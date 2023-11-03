LUBBOCK, Texas — U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced on November 3 that O’Donnell Independent School District was awarded a federal grant of $174,128.

The grant will “improve security though school safety programs,” according to a press release.

It will include violence prevention training for law enforcement, the addition of physical security like metal detectors and the installation of technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP). Additionally, the release mentioned a significant portion of the program’s funding was authorized by Sen. Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, signed into law on June 25, 2022, to address specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings.