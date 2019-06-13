Oduduru, Texas Tech sprinter, announces he’s going pro

LUBBOCK, Texas — As one of the most decorated sprinters in Texas Tech history, Divine Oduduru announced on Thursday he will forego his final year of eligibility and turn pro.

Oduduru rounded out his collegiate career at the NCAA Championships where he helped lead the men’s track team to it’s first-ever national championship.

The Nigerian sprinter rose in notoriety after he finished second behind Usain Bolt at the Rio Olympics in 2016, according to a release from TTU.

As he transitioned to Texas Tech, he became one of the most dominate sprinters in the country by setting school and national records for several races, the release stated.

Oduduru completes his career as one of the best sprinters Texas Tech has ever seen.