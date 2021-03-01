Off-duty first responder helps woman change her tire

LUBBOCK, Texas — One local woman said she was shocked after an off-duty first responder offered to help her after she got a flat tire.

Dalmeshia Tennison said she was driving on the interstate with her mother and sister when she noticed the tire had blown out.

“It started wobbling, and we could small like rubber, so I started slowing down,” said Tennison. “I was panicked. I was like–I hope no one hits us.”

Around the same time, Dusty Settle, a firefighter and paramedic with Lubbock Fire Rescue, said he was on his way home from work and saw Tennison’s vehicle.

“She was driving slow and had her hazards on,” said Settle. “Just human nature, I was like ‘What’s going on?’ and I saw she had a flat, she had blown her tire completely.”

Settle said he noticed Tennison was headed toward a gas station, so he helped block traffic to make sure Tennison made it safely.

After Tennison pulled into the gas station, she said the off-duty firefighter approached her car and offered to change her tire.

“My mom was already on Facebook. She’s like ‘Take a picture of him and get his name,'” said Tennison. “He just got on the floor and just went to work, and I was like super teary-eyed I was like ‘Wow!'”

Settle said the whole tire change took less than fifteen minutes, and he didn’t think twice about doing it because it was something any firefighter he knows would do.

“We’re here to help people. That’s my job. That’s why I’m in this career it’s my passion to help people,” said Settle. “I hope people realize that there are still good people in this world.”

Tennison said she was thankful Settle offered to help her.

“He’s a firefighter, but even if he wasn’t, people don’t stop and do that anymore,” said Tennison. “I mean this world is so crazy nowadays you really can’t trust people, so for him, to actually do that, it meant a lot.”