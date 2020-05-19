Off-duty LPD officer saves elderly woman her burning house

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department took to Facebook to honor an officer for going above and beyond the call of duty.

On Sunday May 10, an off-duty Lubbock Police officer, Officer Wood, was returning home from working security at his church when he saw his neighbor’s house on fire, according to a post on the LPD Facebook page.

According to the post, a person who was standing outside told Officer Wood that 911 was already called, but their elderly neighbor was still inside the burning home.

Wood immediately ran inside to find her and bring her out to safety, the post said.

As Lubbock Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and started controlling the flames, Wood escorted his elderly neighbor out of the house to safety.

The post went on to say “Officer Wood could have stopped there, instead he helped the neighbor contact family and then proceeded to help block the road while Lubbock Fire and Rescue continued to fight the fire.”