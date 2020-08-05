Off-duty police officer in Brownfield arrested for tampering charge

[Image of Depoyster provided by the Terry County Jail]

TERRY COUNTY, Texas– A Brownfield police officer was arrested for charges stemming from an incident in June, said the Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday.

On August 4, Esmeralda “Perla” Depoyster was arrested by the Texas Rangers, said DPS Sgt. Johnny Bures.

The initial charge stemmed from an incident that occurred on June 29 for tampering with physical evidence. However, Bures said Depoyster was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Depoyster was booked into the Terry County Jail in lieu of bonds at $5,000. Bures said by Wednesday that Depoyster bonded out.

The incident remained under investigation Wednesday.