LUBBOCK, Texas- Lubbock law firm Glasheen, Valles, and Inderman, LLP announced it filed a lawsuit against the Office Grill and Sports bar on Monday.

On May 5-6, George Wallace was at The Office Bar located at 5004 Frankford Avenue. The Office Bar provided alcoholic beverages to Wallace even though it was apparent to The Office Bar that Wallace was obviously intoxicated to the extent that he presented a clear danger to himself and others.

After leaving The Office Bar, Wallace was driving the wrong way on Marsha Sharp Freeway driving west in the eastbound lanes. Due to his grossly intoxicated state, Wallace drove on the wrong side of Marsha Sharp Freeway and crashed into the mini-van occupied by Xavier Caballero, Melodi Boivin, and their minor children. Xavier, Melodi and the minor children were killed as a result of the crash.

“This case is about public awareness of the results of alcohol overservice and drunk driving”, said attorney Pedro Leyva of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers. “Four lives were taken, and families left without their loved ones because of a senseless act.”

Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers is a personal injury law firm that focuses on cases involving catastrophic injuries and death. The law firm has offices in Lubbock, El Paso, Odessa, Austin and Albuquerque.