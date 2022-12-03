LUBBOCK, Texas — The Office of Dispute Resolution (ODR) for Lubbock County recently announced it has received a Texas Bar Foundation grant.

According to a press release, Lubbock’s grant funds will be used to explore and develop parenting skills for those who are in a court-ordered supervised visitation activity.

Dr. Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo, Vice Provost for International Affairs and C.R. Hutcheson Professor in Human Development and Family Sciences at Texas Tech University’s College of Human Sciences, and her Positive Youth Development (PYD) Lab are collaborating with ODR for this project.

“Dr. Trejos-Castillo’s research will focus on how parental mental health issues and toxic stress can affect interactions with their children. Unfortunately, many families involved with supervised visitation have experienced some level of trauma that has probably been ignored and needs to be addressed,” the press release said.

Using the collected data, it is hoped that parents will be provided tools to facilitate positive relationships with their children and improve parenting skills.

Since 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $24 million in grants to Texas law-related programs, the press release said.

