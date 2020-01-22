Office of Dispute Resolution for Lubbock County hosting workshop on Jan. 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Office of Dispute Resolution for Lubbock County.

Attorneys and mediators are often the first in the litigation process to encounter individuals with mental illness. The Office of Dispute Resolution for Lubbock County (ODR) is hosting a continuing education session for mediators and attorneys to assist parties in litigation. This session may be a first in Texas. The workshop on January 25th will discuss how mental health issues can affect mediation. Presenters will include representatives from the National Center for State Courts, the Texas Supreme Court’s Judicial Commission on Mental Health, and others. The workshop will be at the Ashmore Inn & Suites (4019 South Loop 289, Lubbock, Texas) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.



This course has been approved for Minimum Continuing Legal Education credit by the State Bar of Texas Committee on MCLE in the amount of 4 hours, of which .5 credit hours will apply to legal ethics/professional responsibility credit. Other continuing education credits may be available.



To register or get more information, please email the Office of Dispute Resolution at odr@lubbockcounty.gov or call (806) 775-1720.

