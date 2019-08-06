Office of the City Secretary announces online resolution portal

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:



The Office of the City Secretary would like to announce that an online resolution portal is now open on the City of Lubbock website. This online portal can be found in the City Secretary’s page, next to the City Charter, and Code of Ordinances: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/city-secretary/home/resolutions.

There are directions on how to properly use the portal to locate, save or print the information you need. For more questions, please contact Eric Chasco, Records Management Administrator at echasco@mylubbock.us.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)