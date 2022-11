LUBBOCK, Texas — A police officer had moderate injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near the 2300 block of 51st Street on Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the initial call came in at 9:10 p.m. One person was taken into custody, according to police. As of Tuesday night, authorities could not yet confirm if the officer was taken to the hospital.

