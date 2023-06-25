LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department, following an officer-involved shooting in the 3100 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

Officers responded for a “check subject” call at 2:59 a.m. Sunday. They made contact with an individual who fired at them, LPD said.

“Officer returned fire,” a brief LPD statement said.

The individual was taken to University Medical Center. Police have not yet said how badly this person was injured.

“No officers were injured,” LPD said. Police also said more information would be released later.