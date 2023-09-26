LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed after an officer-involved shooting in the 6300 block of 33rd Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The call came in around 12:48 p.m. The LPD front desk said police initially tried to stop a potential stolen vehicle.

Interim Police Chief Gregory Rushin said the suspect got out of his vehicle and a chase started. The officer tried to use a Taser and the suspect pulled out a gun, Rushin said. He said the officer fired a shot at the suspect, who was pronounced dead on scene.

There was a second suspect in the vehicle who was taken into custody, police said.

Rushin said the scene was “very fresh” and details were still limited. According to Rushin, the Major Crimes Unit was investigating, and an internal investigation was ongoing. Police said the officer who fired his gun is on administrative leave, which is department policy.

The public was asked to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.