LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubock.com requested updates on a June 25 officer-involved shooting from the Lubbock Police Department. LPD previously said an officer was placed on leave after the shooting due to standard procedure.

“The officer is off administrative leave,” LPD said Monday.

Jewel Perez, 24, was charged with Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant. Perez was accused of shooting at a police officer, who then returned fire, according to a previous press release.

The release said police responded to the 3100 block of Aberdeen Avenue just before 3:00 a.m. It said she had a weapon and refused to drop it.

“Gunfire was exchanged between one officer and Perez, and Perez was struck,” police said a few hours after the shooting. Perez was taken to University Medical Center and then served with an arrest warrant.

Lubbock Police on Friday afternoon provided a redacted copy of a police report on the incident.

According to the police report, a woman told police her ex-husband’s girlfriend was at the front door. (A press release referred to Perez as the ex-husband’s ex-girlfriend.) Police were told the woman at the front door was “known to carry a firearm.”

When two officers arrived, Perez was on the front porch. Officers approached.

“As [the officers] attempted to speak with her, [Perez] presented a firearm and pointed it at [an officer] placing him in fear for his life,” the police report said. “[An officer] fired an unknown number of rounds at [Perez] in order to stop the threat that she presented toward him and [the other officer].”

“[The officer’s] gunfire struck [Perez] and she was taken into custody,” the police report said.

The officers were not injured.

An email from LPD a little more than an hour after the incident said, “Upon arrival, officers made contact with an individual who fired at them. Officer[s] returned fire.”

Previous coverage

EverythingLubbock.com on Friday asked police if there were plans for a press conference or to release video.

“There is no press conference planned at this time,” an LPD spokesperson said. “Those videos will not be released until the investigation is complete per department policy and AG standards.”

On the day of the shooting, police said Perez suffered serious injuries. EverythingLubbock.com requested an update on her condition.

Monday afternoon, LPD said, “We do not have an update on her condition at this time.”

We have also requested further documents from Lubbock County and will provide updated coverage as the story develops.