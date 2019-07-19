Officers surround Garden Apartments, suspect barricaded

LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers surrounded the Garden Apartments in the 1300 block of 65th Drive. Police said a suspect was barricaded inside.

EverythingLubbock also reached out to the Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s Office for more information. In response, Sheriff Kelly Rowe said LCSO is assisting the US Marshals with “tactical support” after a suspect barricaded himself in an apartment.

Captain Joe Gilliam with LCSO said officers have an arrest for warrant for a suspect charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Gilliam also said when officers first arrived, the suspect threatened suicide.

LCSO released the following update at 1:06 p.m.:

At approximately 1040 a.m members of the United States Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force we’re attempting to serve a warrant on Andrew Ybaben DOB 5-18-95 for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in the 1300 block of 65th Street. Ybaben, locked himself in a bathroom and was threatening to commit suicide if officers attempted to come in. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrived to assist along with officers from the Lubbock Police Department. Ybaben was taken into custody without injury at approximately 1240 hours.