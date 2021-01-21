Official schedule, Texas Tech and other teams in the 2021 College Baseball Showdown

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Rangers officially announced the field Thursday for the 2021 College Baseball Showdown. Texas Tech will be joined by 5 other schools from the Big 12 & SEC.

The games will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Texas Tech baseball was ranked this week as No. 3 in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 poll.

The schedule is listed below.

2021 STATE FARM COLLEGE BASEBALL SHOWDOWN SCHEDULE

(Home Team Listed Second)

Friday, February 19

11:00 a.m.—Mississippi State vs. Texas

3:00 p.m.—Mississippi vs. TCU

7:00 p.m.—Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

Saturday, February 20

11:00 a.m.—TCU vs. Mississippi State

3:00 p.m.—Texas Tech vs. Mississippi

7:00 p.m.—Texas vs. Arkansas

Sunday, February 21

11:00 a.m.—Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

3:00 p.m.—Mississippi vs. Texas

7:00 p.m.—Arkansas vs. TCU