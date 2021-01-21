Official schedule, Texas Tech and other teams in the 2021 College Baseball Showdown

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Rangers officially announced the field Thursday for the 2021 College Baseball Showdown. Texas Tech will be joined by 5 other schools from the Big 12 & SEC.

The games will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Texas Tech baseball was ranked this week as No. 3 in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 poll.

The schedule is listed below.

2021 STATE FARM COLLEGE BASEBALL SHOWDOWN SCHEDULE
(Home Team Listed Second)

Friday, February 19
11:00 a.m.—Mississippi State vs. Texas
3:00 p.m.—Mississippi vs. TCU
7:00 p.m.—Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

Saturday, February 20
11:00 a.m.—TCU vs. Mississippi State
3:00 p.m.—Texas Tech vs. Mississippi
7:00 p.m.—Texas vs. Arkansas

Sunday, February 21
11:00 a.m.—Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech
3:00 p.m.—Mississippi vs. Texas
7:00 p.m.—Arkansas vs. TCU

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar