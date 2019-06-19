Officials provide updates on Tuesday SWAT standoff

Photo courtesy of the Lubbock County Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a welfare check call, but the call was later cancelled, according to a press release.

Deputies met with a woman who advised them her husband, Chet Alvin Crawford, 45, hit her with the stock end of a shotgun.

She also told authorities her 12-year-old child was in the house with the armed suspect.

Crawford was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and prohibited weapon.

He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department:

At approximately 2:24 P.M, the Lubbock Sheriff’s office received a call from a person in reference to a check welfare, then called back to cancel the request. Deputies advised dispatch they would still be responding to check on the caller. Deputies arrived to the 7300 block of County Road 6100 and met with the female who advised that her husband struck her with the stock end of a shotgun during a domestic, and that her 12-year-old son was inside the home with the suspect. The victim advised he was armed.

Due to the circumstances and barricaded subject, SWAT was notified, and

activated.

Once SWAT arrived, they were able to remove the 12-year-old from the home unharmed.

After several attempts to make contact with the suspect, SWAT deployed chemical agent, made entry and took the suspect into custody without incident.

The female was transported by EMS to be checked for injuries. The suspect was also transported by EMS for clearance.