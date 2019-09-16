Officials release details on man shot in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas (News Release) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview. The suicidal subject was identified as Jose Orona. During the standoff, Orona aimed his weapon at police and three rounds were fired – one by the subject and two by officers. The two officers are currently on administrative leave, the Texas Rangers are investigating and autopsy results are pending.

