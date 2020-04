LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police confirmed on Monday that there was a dead body in the lake at Mackenzie Park.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., LPD and the Lubbock Fire Rescue Dive Team were dispatched to Mackenzie Park.

Police said there was a homicide callout to the scene. However, it was not immediately clear what led to the incident, which remained under investigation Monday.

