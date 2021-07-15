Officials respond to death of Lubbock Sergeant

LEVELLAND, Texas — Officials responded Thursday evening after Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Bartlett died in the line of duty.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz encouraged people to continue to pray for the officers injured in the line of duty Thursday.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Bartlett, image from video archive (Nexstar/Staff)

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Bartlett. Please join Heidi & me in lifting up Sgt. Bartlett and his family in prayer. And please continue to pray for the brave officers injured in the line of duty today,” Cruz said.

Judge Curtis Parrish also responded and said he and his wife “join Lubbock County citizens in mourning the loss of Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputy, Sgt. Josh Bartlett, who was shot and killed in the line of duty today.”

The Levelland Police Department said in a Facebook post Sgt. Josh Bartlett, with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, gave his life in the defense of the citizens of Levelland today.

“We send our heartfelt prayers to his family, both blood and blue. Thank you for your service, Sgt. Bartlett. It is a debt we can never repay,” the post said.

Congressman Jodey Arrington also responded in a Facebook post.

“I ask the people of West Texas to pray for the family of Sgt. Josh Bartlett of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, who was tragically killed in the line of duty today. May God bless all the victims of today’s shooting, their families, and our community at this difficult time,” Arrington said in the post.

Lubbock Police Department’s Sgt. Steven Bergen said in a Twitter post “My heart hurts for my brothers and sisters of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and for the family of Sgt. Josh Bartlett. Rest In Peace Brother, we’ll take it from here.”

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said in a statement that he and his wife joined the City of Lubbock and all Lubbock citizens in mourning the tragic and senseless death of Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett.

“The Lubbock Police Department SWAT Team and negotiators remain engaged with local and state authorities in the ongoing situation in Levelland. This senseless killing serves as a stark reminder of the danger our first responders face everyday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bartlett family and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department family.” Pope also said.

Officials within the Texas Tech Athletics Department posted on Facebook with an image of the Jones AT&T Stadium lit up with blue lights in respect to Sgt. Josh Bartlett.

“One community, always. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to our local law enforcement and all those affected by today’s tragic events in Levelland,” the Texas Tech Athletics’ Facebook post said.

Lubbock PD Assistant Chief of Police Jon Caspell said “Sad for the loss of my friend. Please keep his family and our Lubbock County Sheriff Office in thoughts and prayers.”

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Bartlett.



Please join Heidi & me in lifting up Sgt. Bartlett and his family in prayer.



And please continue to pray for the brave officers injured in the line of duty today. https://t.co/1HuSTGQ8SN — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 16, 2021

Today, Brenda and I join Lubbock County citizens in mourning the loss of Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputy, Sgt. Josh Bartlett, who was shot and killed in the line of duty today. It is with heavy hearts that we send our deepest sympathies to the Sgt’s family, friends, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement.



This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities. I ask all Lubbock County citizens to join us in praying for his family, for healing for the other officers who were injured in the standoff, and for the entire Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department.



As a mark of respect, it is fitting that flags at all Lubbock County buildings be lowered to half-staff in his honor and memory. Judge Curtis Parrish