Oil prices crash on Monday, WTI hits zero

FILE- This Oct. 9, 2018, file photo shows an oil rig and pump jack in Midland, Texas. Goldman Sachs is warning of another sharp drop in oil prices, Thursday, March 26, 2020, saying some oil producers are eventually going to have to shut some wells because the coronavirus outbreak is crushing demand. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP, File, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Oil prices fell on Monday to the point where WTI or West Texas Intermediate fell to zero dollars per barrel.

“BREAKING: WTI crude oil futures trade at negative price for first time,” Bloomberg Business tweeted.

“US oil futures were down below $0 a barrel, their worst level since NYMEX opened oil futures trading in 1983,” CNN reported.

Other types of benchmark oils also dropped on the markets on Monday, but WTI was the most noticeable.

West Texas Intermediate sometimes trades lower than Brent or other benchmarks because of issues with refining.