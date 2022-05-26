ARLINGTON, Tex.— The Texas Tech Red Raider baseball team were not able to overcome the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday, falling 6-3 at Globe Life Field.

Andrew Morris got the start on the mound for Texas Tech on Thursday, and after struggling in his last outing against the Sooners, he would open up the game with two quick strikeouts in the top of the 1st.

The next inning, the Sooners would strike first. Freshman Jackson Nicklaus would hit an opposite field three-run home-run to give the Sooners a 3-0 advantage. In the bottom of the third, the Red Raiders were able to tack on a run thanks to a sacrifice fly by Dillion Carter.

Morris would go 6.2 innings, racking up eight strikeouts against the Sooners. When he was pulled in the 6th, Texas Tech would give up three more runs, as the Sooners would hand the Red Raiders their first loss of the Big 12 tournament.

In the bottom of the 9th, Kurt Wilson would unload a second deck home run to cut the deficit to three runs. However, the Sooners would hold on and hand the Red Raiders their first loss of the Big 12 tournament.

Texas Tech will return to action on Friday at Globe Life Field, where they’ll once again take on the Kansas State Wildcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 P.M. CT.