LUBBOCK, Texas — Country artist Oliver Anthony is set to perform in Lubbock at Cook’s Garage on April 6, 2024.

The performance will be from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:00 p.m., according to Cook’s Garage.

Cook’s Garage said this will be an outdoor performance, rain or shine. No outside food or drinks will be allowed.

The ticket prices for the concert will range from $35-$45.

