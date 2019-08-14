OLLI at Texas Tech University to host Fall 2019 Kickoff

LUBBOCK, Texas — Daniel Johnson, Section Manager of Marketing at eLearning & Academic Partnerships at Texas Tech, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the OLLI at TTU Fall 2019 Kickoff.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Texas Tech University offers opportunities for individuals age 50 and up to join an interactive learning community of their peers — no tests, no grades, no research papers — just intellectual stimulation. The only prerequisite is the desire to learn.

The 2019 Kickoff will be at the west entrance of the Museum of Texas Tech University on Thursday August 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., located at 3301 4th Street.

The Lubbock fall kickoff will feature internationally renowned vocalist and stage performer David Gaschen. Gaschen, a proud Texas Tech alumnus, will perform some of his most popular numbers, many from his most famous role as the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Gaschen graduated from Texas Tech University in 1993 with his degree in vocal performance. He moved to Chicago to begin his professional career. He performed in more than 20 musicals in Chicago and was cast by Light Opera Works of Chicago in the leading roles of Frederic in “The Pirates of Penzance,” and Karl Franz in “The Student Prince.”

In addition to the performance by Gaschen, participants will enjoy appetizers and drinks prior to the show. Tickets are $20 and the event is open to OLLI members and nonmembers.

Seating is limited RSVP by visiting olli.ttu.edu, calling (806) 742-6554 or emailing olli@ttu.edu. You can connect learn more by visiting Olli.ttu.edu, or reach out on Facebook at ‘Facebook.com/ollittulubbock,’ or on Instagram at ‘Instagram.com/ollittu.’