OLLI at TTU to present free ‘Popular Music of WWII’ class for Veterans Day

Shelby Crews, Director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Texas Tech University, and Larry Hess, OLLI instructor, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming class ‘Popular Music of WWII.’

The class will take place on Monday November 11 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, located on 2521 17th street in Lubbock. The class is free to attend but an RSVP is required.

Veterans of all ages are invited, as are members of the community. In addition to the lecture, participants will enjoy appetizers and drinks.

Participants in the class will learn the stories behind popular music from WWII. The 1940s were filled with dance music, swing bands and talented vocalists. When the U.S. entered WWII, few Americans could predict how their lives were about to change.

Stirring and confidence-building songs like “We Did It Before and We’ll Do Again” appealed to the patriotism of citizens finding themselves, once again, in a world war. Heartfelt songs such as “When The Lights Go On Again (All Over the World)” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” spoke to the separation and uncertain reality of the times.

“Popular Music of World War II” will be facilitated by Larry Hess, a retired Lubbock Independent School District educator and an OLLI member. He also is a professional musician, who retired after 30 years as a percussionist with the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra.

Those interested in attending can RSVP by clicking here, by calling (806) 742-6554 or by emailing olli@ttu.edu.

About the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Texas Tech University, administered by the Office of the Provost:

OLLI offers opportunities for individuals age 50 and up to join an interactive learning community of their peers. No tests, no grades, no research papers – just intellectual stimulation. The only prerequisite is the desire to learn.

(Press release provided by OLLI at Texas Tech University.)

View the video above for more details about the class.