Olton gets nearly 3 inches of rain, severe weather possible for South Plains Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas– Olton saw significant rainfall that came along with severe weather Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Lubbock.

According to the West Texas Mesonet, Olton had 2.9 inches of rainfall.

“It’s fair to say [Olton] was between 2 and 3 inches,” NWS Meteorologist Marissa Pazos told EverythingLubbock.com.

That weather also traveled on the line between Lamb County and halfway into Hale County, Pazos said.

Later into Wednesday night, severe weather in Hale County produced a tornado that was on the ground for approximately five minutes, maybe 10 minutes at the most, Pazos said.

However, there was no damage or injuries, according to NWS.

Severe weather was expected for Thursday, including isolated, scattered thunderstorms for the South Plains area, Pazos said.

NWS said some supercells were capable of producing hail in excess of 2 inches in diameter, wind gusts to 80 mph, localized flooding and tornadoes were possible.