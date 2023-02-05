OLTON, Texas — Olton ISD will reopen schools on Monday, having dismissed early on February 1 “due to a suspected gas leak.”

An announcement Sunday night said, “After an extensive inspection and analysis of our district facilities by multiple experts and safety agents, we have determined that the source of the harmful gas was the kitchen on the Elementary School Campus.”

“The kitchen was emitting carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide,” OISD said.

Gas was shut off to appliances in all buildings, OISD said. That means breakfast and lunch will be cold items. Older equipment will be replaced, and carbon monoxide detectors will be installed.