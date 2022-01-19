Olton Police Dept. investigator dies from COVID-19 complications

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Littlefield Police Department:

Leonel Ponce, Investigator for the Olton Police Department, has passed away as a result of COVID complications. He was 60 years old.



Inv. Ponce and another officer were exposed to COVID while assisting a citizen in Olton.



He had been with the Olton Police Department for the last two years, and with the Littlefield Police Department for 22 years and 9 months. He began his career with the San Juan, Texas Police Department where he served for three months. While at the Littlefield Police Department, Leo rose through the ranks and eventually served as the Assistant Chief of Police.

Funeral arrangements are being made through Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers at 6025 82nd Street in Lubbock, Texas. Other funeral arrangements are pending at this time.



Peace be with Leo and his family.

