PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University alumna and Olympic gold medalist Tamyra (Ta-MEER-uh) Mensah-Stock will be in Plainview on Monday, celebrating Tamyra Mensah-Stock Day at City Hall with Plainview Mayor Charles Starnes. The public is invited to attend the brief ceremony at 10 a.m. in the Council Chambers.

Stock became the first black woman to win a gold medal in wrestling since it became an official Olympic sport in 2004. Originally from Katy, near Houston, Stock was a two-time national champion for the Wayland Pioneers (2015, 2017) and won the 2019 World Championship. She is only the second U.S. woman to win a gold medal in wrestling.

Starnes, who taught Stock in business classes at Wayland, asked her to let him know when she was passing through town so the City could recognize her for such an outstanding achievement.

“We are just going to chat with her a while and give her a proclamation,” he said. “I’ve known Tamyra for a long time. She was in our church choir and in my classes. This is our chance to just thank her for being such an inspiration.”

(Press release from Wayland Baptist University)