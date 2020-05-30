For 100th birthday, Lubbock woman gets birthday surprise

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman received a special birthday parade on Friday for turning 100 years old.

Geneva Mahan, like many elderly people in assisted living centers or retirement homes, has been unable to see family members for the past few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Friday, dozens of cars with balloons and signs drove by Tanglewood Village to wish Geneva a happy birthday. Family members of other residents were also there to wave at their loved ones.

“We had a ritual where she came over every Saturday and we’d spent time together so I miss that, it’s been a lot of changes, it’s been tough but we are getting through it,” her son Gary Mahan said.

Gary said his mother has lived through many trying times.

“She was born in 1920 so she lived through the depression: no money, hard times as a little girl, she was a young mother and wife in the 40’s during World War 2 so that was also very difficult,” he said.

Mary Gerlach, a friend of Geneva’s, said she’s always valued Geneva’s personality.

“The thing I like most about Genvea, she’s not afraid to tell you exactly what she thinks. She’s earned that right but she’s been that way as long as I’ve known her,” she said.

Tracy Tobin, owner at Tanglewood Village, said it was important to be able to have the parade to celebrate Geneva’s birthday and to let other residents also see their family members since they’ve been isolated for the past couple of weeks.

“It was just a wonderful day for all of the residents too, they all support Geneva,” said Tobin. “Geneva is kind of one of our ring leaders and they love her and they haven’t seen their families in two months.”